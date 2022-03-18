Forum picks PDP nomination form for Atiku

A few hours after the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opened the sale of nomination and expression of interest form for the 2023 general elections, the North East Business Forum has purchased the form for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking shortly after receiving the presidential form, Atiku said when some young men put their money together in 2019 to buy the nomination form for him, it made him shed tears, adding that “Now again today like the chairman of the Northeast Business Forum said, we were invited and another gesture was extended to me.”

Lamenting that the country’s present challenges are enormous, Atiku said; “Our unity is threatened, our economy is in the worst state of affairs, since the inception of this country, our security is a disaster, these are very serious challenges.

“These are challenges that require the unity of everybody in this country.”

The PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) had on Wednesday fixed N40m for its presidential nomination and expression of interest form.

Presenting the forms to Atiku in Abuja, the chairman of the forum, Alhaji Dalhatu Funakaya, said they had pleaded with Atiku in November last year in Gombe State to join the presidential race and promised to foot the bill for his nomination form.

He said: “We made a pledge in Gombe in November 2021 and we called on him to contest and pledged to purchase nomination form for him.

“We have fulfilled our side of the bargain and hope the former vice president will formally declare to contest the 2023 presidential election.”

