BREAKING: Barcelona to play Frankfurt in Europa League Quarterfinals

Spanish giants Barcelona have been drawn against Germans Eintracht Frankfurt in the Quarterfinals of the Europa League.

The Catalans are seeking a first Europa League crown after being eliminated from the group stages of the 2021/22 Champions League.

After initially suffering a dip in form following the surprise summer switch of talisman Lionel Messi, Barca have bounced back under the legendary Xavi, surging up the LaLiga table and edging Galatasaray in the Europa League last 16 to bolster their quest for glory this season.

Elsewhere, the other German team in the draws, RB Leipzig, will go up against high-flying Italians Atalanta – who already took German scalp in the competition following their last 16 triumph over Bayer Leverkusen.

West Ham, in their first European quarterfinal since 1981, have their hands full against Lyon, while the other British side left in the competition, Rangers, take on Braga.

The two legs of the quarter finals will take place on the 7th and 14th April.

For the semifinal lineup, the winner of West Ham/Lyon will go up against either Frankfurt or Barcelona while the winner of RB Leipzig v Atalanta will play Braga/Rangers in the other semifinal.

