Bianca, Ebele clash: Ohanaeze gives ex-Gov Obiano ultimatum

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, has reacted angrily to the faceoff between Amb. Bianca Ojukwu, widow of late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and wife of former Anambra Governor, Ebelechukwu Obiano.

In scenes that sent shockwaves across the country yesterday, Mrs. Obiano had confronted Ojukwu’s wife at the inauguration of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as Anambra Governor, leading to a physical clash between both women.

Reacting to the incident, Ohanaeze youths in a statement by its President-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike warned the Obiano family to apologize to the entire Ndigbo without delay.

While describing Mrs. Obiano’s action as a big insult on the entire Igbo race, the OYC said it would not sit and watch anyone denigrate Ojukwu’s family.

“We were shock-stricken to watch the trending video of an unprovoked attack on the wife of Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano,” the statement read.

“To say the least, this is the height of insult and embarrassment on the entire Igbo race, bearing in mind what the Ojukwu family represents for the entire Igboland.

“Consequently, we are charging the Obiano family to immediately offer an unreserved apology to the Igbo race or face dire consequences. They have an ultimatum to apologize for that barbaric action or have the entire Igbo youths to contend with.

“Having said this, I appeal to the Igbo youths, including Biafra agitators who are so provoked by Mrs. Obiano’s action, to calm down while we wait for the family to do the needful.”

Okwu, however, hailed Mrs. Ojukwu for disciplining Obiano’s wife, stressing that, “we are happy that Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu was able to instill discipline on Mrs. Obiano since she did not get common training from her parents and the husband.

“As the wife of a warlord, Mrs. Ojukwu couldn’t have done anything less; we are so proud of her and we know that the training she gave to Mrs. Obiano will linger in her memory for several years,” Okwu further stated.

He used the opportunity to congratulate Prof. Soludo on his swearing-in, urging him to set the ball rolling and restore the pride of Anambra State.

“We are so confident that a new Anambra beckons; we are optimistic that the glory days of Anambra State are back,” the youth leader said.

