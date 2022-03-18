Blow for Super Eagles as Ndidi picks up injury ahead of Ghana clash

Wilfred Ndidi is set to miss this month’s crucial 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs between Nigeria and Ghana, after picking up a knee injury in Leicester’s Europa Conference League game with Rennes on Thursday.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed Ndidi’s injury in his post-match interview, after the Foxes advanced into the quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 2-1 in France.

Ndidi, who played from the start against Rennes, had to go off in the 60th minute after sustaining the injury.

Speaking after the game Rodgers expressed disappointment over Ndidi’s injury, describing it as disappointing.

“It was disappointing. Marc (Albrighton) felt his groin a little bit. Ndidi is a block tackle so his medial ligament in his knee, so we’ll see how that is.”

It would be worrying news for the Super Eagles coaching crew with the game against Ghana just days away.

