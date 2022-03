Alex Iwobi netted a 99th-minute goal to earn Everton a massive 1-0 victory against Newcastle United on Thursday.

The Nigerian international sent the packed Goodison Park wild with his winner late into stoppage time after Frank Lampard’s Toffees had been reduced to 10 men following the sending off of Allan.

The victory is a huge boost for Everton in their fight against relegation as they now move to 25 points – three ahead of the drop zone.

More to follow…

