Friday, March 18, 2022
BREAKING: EFCC arrests Willie Obiano

The immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Obiano was apprehended at the Lagos International Airport, few hours after he handed over to the new Governor of the state, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

He is believed to be on his way out of the country to the US when he was arrested by the anti-graft agency

Obiano, who has been on the antigraft agency’s watchlist, was arrested at about 8.30pm, as per ChannelsTV.

More to follow…

