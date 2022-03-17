‘We can put you in your place’ – Russia threatens US

Russia on Thursday warned that it has the capacity to put the US in its place.

Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart.

Medvedev said the US had stoked “disgusting” Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia to its knees.

“It will not work, Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place,” Medvedev said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the US and its European and Asian allies have slapped sanctions on Russian leaders, companies and businessmen, cutting off Russia from much of the world economy.

President Vladimir Putin says that what he calls the special military operation in Ukraine was necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia and it had to defend against the “genocide” of Russian-speaking people by Ukraine.

Ukraine says it was fighting for its existence and that Putin’s claims of genocide are nonsense. The West also said claims that it wants to rip Russia apart are baseless.

Russia added that in spite of sanctions, it can fare well without what it casts as a deceitful and decadent West led by the United States.

