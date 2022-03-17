2023: ‘I don’t want to step on Buhari’s toes’ – Tinubu

In his bid to become President, Senator Bola Tinubu says he wants to step into the shoes of President Muhammadu Buhari and not on his toes.

Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the remark on Wednesday during a meeting with the APC House of Representatives Caucus at the National Assembly in Abuja.

“I mentioned to Mr President of my ambition,” he said. “I told him (that) my ambition is not blind to the extent that I will step on his toes. I just want to step into his shoes and not on his toes.”

The former Lagos State governor described the National Assembly as a vital arm of government, saying the legislators had made important contributions to the unity and stability of the country.

He also commended them for sustaining the nation’s democracy as the most direct representatives of the individual constituencies at the federal level.

Tinubu said he was in the National Assembly to seek the lawmakers’ counsel, collaboration and support for his ambition.

