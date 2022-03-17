LASG reaffirms readiness to host NAFEST 2022 in style

The Lagos State Government has restated its readiness to host the 35th edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) in grand style, revealing that plans to make the Y2022 edition of the festival a historic event kicked off last year.

The Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, spoke about the upcoming event when she led the State delegation, including the Special Adviser, Mr. Solomon Bonu and Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Oyinade Nathan-Marsh, to a meeting with the officials of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in preparation for the Y2022 edition of NAFEST at the Council’s headquarters in Abuja.

Mrs. Akinbile-Yussuf expressed delight for the hospitality shown by the officials of National Council for Arts and Culture, under the leadership of its Director-General, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, explaining that the meeting provided an avenue for the State’s delegation to know the modalities and all that is required to successfully host the event.

