Ukrainian mother of 12 killed on the frontline while fighting Putin’s troops

Tributes poured in yesterday to a combat medic mother of 12 children who gave her life on the front line fighting against Vladimir Putin’s invaders.

The heroic Olga Semidyanova, carrying a gun, was fatally wounded while continuing to fight Russian forces when most of her unit had been killed.

In addition to her own six children, Olga, 48, had adopted six orphans from her local orphanage.

Her body has yet to be recovered due to ongoing battles in the area, leaving her bereaved family a painful wait before she can be buried.

Her daughter, Julia, said: “She saved the soldiers to the end. We have photos of the place of death, but due to the heavy fighting we still cannot bury my mother.”

The Ukrainian government led tributes to the selfless Olga.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the country’s Interior Ministry, said: “She was killed in a clash with Russian thugs.

“Even when he believed his regiment might not survive, he emphasized his desire to protect the country to the end. She is a national heroine. She is a hero to me.”

Olga lived in the town of Marhanets about 150 miles from where she died.

She had previously received the title of Mother Heroine, awarded to mothers who have more than five children.

In addition to her own six children, Olga had adopted six orphans from her local orphanage. Grateful Ukrainians flooded social media with tributes to Olga, who was killed during the fighting on March 3.

Marina Ivanchenko said on Facebook: “This Ukrainian woman is truly a heroine.” Another user said: “RIP Olga Semidyanova, heroine of Ukraine, defender of Europe.”

Chuk Towers posted: “Olga Semidyanova fought to the end for her country. RIP hero.”

And Stewart Merritt said, “Heroes don’t die.”

