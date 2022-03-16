Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Robber nabbed after falling asleep inside car he broke into

A suspected robber has been arrested after he fell asleep in a car that he allegedly broke into on Monday morning, March 14, in Palmview, KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa.

According to a statement by Arrive Alive, the man was attempting to steal valuables inside the car when he seemingly decided on a brief shut eye, which proved to be a bad idea as it led to his arrest.

“KZN VIP was alerted to this after the resident noticed his vehicle had been broken into. The suspect was detained by KZN VIP and handed over to SAPS,” they said.

