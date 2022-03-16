BREAKING: Zelensky invokes 9/11 in powerful plea to US Congress

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky invoked the horror of the 2001 terror attacks on the US as he pleaded for more military aid in a historic address to the US Congress.

Zelensky said via video link that Ukraine was enduring a 9/11 every day as it battled Russian forces.

He again urged the US and Nato allies to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying: “I need to protect the sky.”

President Biden is later set to sign off an extra $800m (£612m) in military aid to Ukraine.

He urged the assembled US politicians to remember coming under attack in the past – at Pearl Harbor in 1941 and on 11 September 2001 – saying Ukrainians were experiencing the same thing every day.

“In your great history, you have pages that would allow you to understand the Ukrainian history. Understand us now,” he said.

He also referenced civil rights leader Martin Luther King’s famous speech: “I have a dream, these words are known to each of you – today I can say I have a need. I need to protect the sky,” he said.

The Ukrainian leader also showed a video of missile strikes on his country’s cities and the resulting dead and wounded people.

He has repeatedly called on Nato to impose a no-fly zone over his country’s airspace, but Nato has refused.

A no-fly zone over Ukraine would mean that Nato forces would have to engage directly with any Russian planes spotted in those skies and shoot at them if necessary.

As an alternative to a no-fly zone Mr Zelensky pleaded for air-defence systems and aircraft.

He has previously asked the US and the EU for Polish MiG-29 fighter jets, but this has been rejected by Mr Biden over fears this would pull Nato members into the war.

Addressing President Biden directly in English, President Zelensky said: “I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace.”

The $800m in funding set to be signed off later will go towards anti-armour and anti-aircraft weapons, such as Stingers and Javelins, US media report.

The funding is covered by a spending bill on humanitarian, defensive and economic assistance to Ukraine that was approved by Congress last week.

Over the past year, the Biden administration has provided $1.2bn in weapons for the country, including Mi-17 helicopters, patrol boats and small arms such as grenade launchers and machine guns, the New York Times reports.

BBC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...