Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Popular newspaper publisher, Emeka Obasi, dies at 58

Prince Emeka Obasi, publisher of Hallmark Newspaper, a business, policy and finance daily newspaper, is dead.

Reports claim that Obasi, a veteran journalist and public relations expert, died on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 after a protracted illness. He was 58-year-old.

It was also gathered that the award winning journalist from Abia State and former Commissioner for Information in same State, had been battling a health challenge for the past eight years.

He is the founder and executive secretary of Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), organisers of the annual Zik Prize in Leadership Awards.

