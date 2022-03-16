Funke Osibodu and Husband Victor’s $92.4m debt crisis escalates as banks move in to reclaim assets

Three top Nigerian banks and two other companies are reportedly on the verge of recovering monies owed them by Funke Osibodu and husband Victor Osibodu through the later’s firm, Video Limited.

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos had on Wednesday November 22, 2017 issued an order restraining the businessman, and his company, Vigeo Limited from making any withdrawal from its account and those of his agents domiciled with 17 commercial banks in Nigeria.

The Three bank and two other firms which are counter-claimants/applicants in suit marked: FHC/L/CS/239/2022, are; Stanbic-IBTC; Fidelity Bank Plc; Eco Bank Plc; ALM Consulting Limited and Stanbic-IBTC Trustees Limited.

It is understood that the case may have taken a new dimension as the above-mentioned claimants are pursuing claims including the following:

Their original claims and motion on Notice asking the court for an order entering summary judgment against the respondents (Victor Osibodu and companies) on the undisputed principal amount/credit facilities availed by first to third applicants and absence of conceivable and/or sustainable defense to applicants’ Counter-Claim to wit: A. Judgment on the liquidated sum of $22,300 million, USD, against the Respondents (Victor Osibodu and companies) being the principal sum/restructured credit facility advanced by the first Applicant to the first Respondent as at March 24, 2016.

Sources close to the family say that despite the front they put on the outside, the barrage of claims has plunged them into hard times.

It is also claimed that Funke, who spent a career in the banking industry, is now being denigrated by her erstwhile peers as she looks to get out of the mess.

