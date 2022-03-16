‘Tinubu demanded to be my Vice-President’ – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on members of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party to be united in working towards the victory of party in 2023.

Abubakar, who spoke in an interactive session with BoT members to seek their support for his presidential aspiration in Abuja, touted his credentials as a detribalized Nigerian and the right man to succeed incumbent Muhammadu Buhari.

“When I joined the Action Congress of Nigeria, which my friend, Bola (Tinubu) set up, he gave me a set of condition for giving me the ticket, one of which was that I should make him the vice president.

“I said no, I’m not going to make you Vice President.

“Instead, I took Senator Ben Obi.”

Abubakar also recalled that when he got the ticket again in 2019 to run, he took “another Obi (Peter) coincidentally.

“So there is absolutely no reason they should say that there is a deliberate attempt to exclude the South East in political participation or power sharing.

“So I thought I should disabuse your mind and of course as an enlightened political class, I don’t think there’s any deliberate policy to exclude anybody in this country.”

The Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jubrin, assured that the BoT would provide a level playing field for all aspirants.

