MC Oluomo dares Sanwo-Olu, orders NURTW members back to parks

The embattled Chairman of Lagos chapter of National Uion of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called Mc Oluomo, has reportedly directed the union’s members to return to motor parks across Lagos, a directive contrary to the pronouncement by governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Confirming the development, the State Secretary, NURTW, Lagos Branch, Bankole Oluwaseyi, disclosed that the authorization directing all members to go back to motor parks and continue ticket sales, was sent to entire NURTW branches’ chairmen in Lagos on Monday morning, while same message was also forwarded to the union’s group WhatsApp room.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu a few days ago suspended NURTW activities in the state after he considered the bickering between the national body and the Oluomo-led state chapter of the union to be a potential threat to security of residents and visitors in Lagos.

In a message sent to all branch chairmen of NURTW in Lagos considered as an affront on the Lagos State Governor over his suspension of the NURTW operations in the state, Oluomo was quoted by Seyi to have directed them to continue the sales of tickets to commercial motorists at garages and bus-stops as usual.

He also allegedly told them to ignore government officials and police who may be standing their ways, assuring them that he would take care of police in case of any trouble.

The message, which was also shared on NURTW WhatsApp group read: “This is to formally informed all NURTW Chairmen and entire members of the Union to operated your day to day union activities at the various motor parks & Garages accordingly and disregard any Patrol Policemen parading themselves in other to disrupt your Union operations.

“Any disruption of your union activities by the Nigeria Police Force, please report immediately and contact the State Chairman for rectification. Kindly adhere strictly to this urgent Information”.

Seyi claimed that chairmen and members of the union were scared of going out as directed and that they were being mindful of consequences that might follow the action of the state former chairman for going against state government’s suspension of NURTW operation in Lagos

All branches chairmen got the message this morning that all of them should return to motor parts and garages and continue sales of tickets at these parks and garages, as well as bus stops in Lagos.

“The Mc. Oluomo directives is coming after my office was burgled and all tickets stolen from office and I discovered the same tickets were sold to the branches.

“They started selling these tickets since Saturday quietly and continue selling the rest openly today as directed by the former chairman”

However, the embattled Chairman has denied the message stating that as a law-abiding citizen he would not disobey the order from the state.

“My Attention has been drawn to a purpoted news going round on social media on me authorising the sales of Tickets. I have never authorised the sales of Union Tickets.

“The sales of Lagos state Tickets issued being sold at all the parks and garages across the State

“I am a law abiding citizen. I can not stop the sales of Government Tickets I don’t even have such powers.

“Please disregard the mix up. Thank you,” another statement signed by Alhaji Dr Musiliu Akinsanya, read.

