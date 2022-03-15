Tinubu’s daughter speaks on his presidential ambition

Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says her father is fit to rule Nigeria.

She said this amid concerns raised about the health of her father, who in January told President Muhammadu Buhari that he would like to succeed him.

In October last year, Tinubu underwent a knee surgery and physiotherapy in London.

Commenting on her father’s chances, Tinubu-Ojo, who is the grand patron of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group, said he is the right choice for Nigerians, even if APC drops its zoning formula.

She said the crisis rocking the party and its convention would not deter the party from victory in 2023.

“Everybody can say whatever they like. Even vehicles break down. He (Tinubu) was down for some time. He was taken care of; now he is healthy. It’s very obvious, we can see it.

“I believe strongly the convention is going to hold on the 26th of March, In sha Allah (God willing),” she said.

