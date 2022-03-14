Mastercard Executive, Kari Tukur, joins DLM Group’s board

Prominent Development Investment Institution, DLM Capital Group, has appointed Ms. Kari Tukur, Vice President of products at Mastercard Sub-Saharan Africa, to its board of directors.

Kari brings to the board an extensive background of product development and management, multi-channel, and multi-market product distribution as well as digital banking. For the past three years, she has led the product and implementation of Mastercard’s SSA Core Products, and the Customer Solutions Centre for East and West Africa.

Prior to her role at Mastercard, Kari was Country Head, Consumer Banking and Privilege at Access Bank as head of consumer banking and had spent 5 years at Standard Chartered as head retail products and digital banking.

Kari Tukur has also worked at Stanbic IBTC, Santander and other notable institutions. She was recently named among the ‘2022 Business Day 50 Inspiring Nigerian Women’.

“Kari brings a wealth of relevant experience to our board and will be a tremendous resource as we continue to grow our customer base and expand our products and services into the digital banking space,” said DLM Capital Group’s GCEO/GMD, Sonnie B. Ayere.

“I am excited to work with her as we continue our growth and fulfill our mission to provide readily accessible financial solutions to the needs of all Nigerians, irrespective of class, gender, religion or location.”

“I am inspired by DLM Capital Group’s mission and very eager to work alongside Sonnie Ayere and the other directors to guide the company’s continued growth and success” Kari Tukur remarked.

DLM Capital Group comprises of subsidiaries in investment banking, trustees, securities trading, FX, digital banking, asset management, and corporate lending.

