Child found with dispatch rider not stolen – Police

The Lagos State Police Command has said that the 10-month-old child found with a dispatch rider in the state was not stolen neither was he kept in the courier box as alleged by the mob.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said the command’s attention was drawn to a video going viral on social media alleging that a yet-to- be- identified dispatch rider stole a child found and recovered in a dispatch box.

He said, “On 11th March, 2022, a video of a dispatch rider accused of concealing a suspected stolen child in a courier box went viral on the social media, causing apprehension.

“Although the incident was not reported at any police station, however, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, directed that the incident should be investigated immediately.

“In compliance with the directive, investigation was initiated which led to the discovery of the scene.”

Ajisebutu said that when the mother of the child, Mrs Lovina Biturs, was contacted, she said that the dispatch rider, Mr Williams Tadule, did not steal her child.

“The child was actually taken away and put on the dispatch motorbike by the rider with the consent of his mother.

“She said that her baby is fond of the rider who is a relative and a neighbour.

“The baby was crying uncontrollably when Tadule wanted to go pick up something in the neighbourhood, to pacify the baby, his mother allowed him go with the rider.

“Passersby who saw the child with the rider along Sangotedo area of Ajah, Lagos State, on the said day, became suspicious and concluded that the child may have been stolen.”

The PPRO said that the people raised the alarm which attracted a mob, who then pounced on him.

“The mob descended on him through beating without finding out the truth.

“He was eventually rescued by the Chairman of the Sunview Estate, Sangotedo.”

Ajisebutu said that the Commissioner of Police, warns members of the public against any form of jungle justice as such uncivilized action has grave consequences.

