Sodiq Yusuff: Nigerian UFC champ secures UD win, calls out next opponent

Sodiq Yusuff had to make some mid-fight adjustments to take out Alex Caceres’ legs to win a unanimous decision on the UFC Vegas 50 main card.

Dedicated to his striking throughout the fight, Yusuff really started to connect with his kicks towards the latter part of the first round, which did damage on Caceres’ lead leg. Yusuff stuck with that strategy the rest of the way as he wrapped up the victory, with the judges scoring the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28, all in his favor.

“I’m really excited,” Yusuff said of the win. “I was happy I was able to get that mat time. My plan was to go to my arm and kick to his arm, but his stance was a little bit too wide, so the inside [leg kicks] were a bit of an audible during the fight.”

Back in the win column following a loss to Arnold Allen in his previous outing, Yusuff is now targeting a step forward in the featherweight division — and he called out another top-ranked fighter at 145 pounds.

“I really want to test myself against Arkansas finest,” Yusuff said. “I’d really like to fight Bryce Mitchell.”

