‘She dey mad!’ Reactions pour in as Abba Kyari’s wife faints in court

Nigerians online have continued to react to reports that the wife of the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, fainted at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

In a video circulating online, the purported wife slumped as National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives were leading Kyari and the other drug deal suspects away from the court premises.

This has triggered reactions on social media, with most Nigerians dismissing her fainting as a continuation of the worn path toed by embattled public figures.

Check out some of the comments on Twitter…

@NelsonHope10 wrote, “When the husband was enjoying and bringing home illegally gotten money she didn’t slump. She dey mad.”

@PabloPatooo wrote, “I got it wrong this time!! I actually predicted Abba Kyari will slump in court, his wife just cut my ticket.”

@JEXXIQAR wrote, “This same tactics. That’s how someone in an Abuja org stole 500M when new board found out and interrogated him he slumped all efforts to resuscitate him was abortive. Took him to hospital he ran away from there. Till date he’s still on the run.”

@stoopid_thinkin wrote, “If you like slump one million times, we nor send your papa, Your husband go answer to the law.”

@OG_tem3rd wrote, “Bring the whole family to be slumping everyday in court, he must answer for his crimes. Nonsense.”

@Lad0ski wrote, “Nigerians couldn’t care less if Abba Kyari’s wife slumps in court, that’s their family business. This willn’t stop her criminal husband from facing the full wrath of the law. It’s a good thing the case has been made public otherwise the govt would’ve tried to bury the case.”

Kyari is facing fresh drug trafficking charges proffered by the NDLEA, and at the resumed hearing Monday, he pleaded not guilty before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...