IPOB announces date Nnamdi Kanu will be freed

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it expects its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to be set free on or before April 8 when his case comes up in court

This was disclosed by the Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement he issued to the media on Sunday.

Powerful said the Federal Government has no tangible reason not to let Kanu go despite charges before him were amended to keep him in detention.

He also advised the presiding judge to be fair enough and save her name from being ridiculed.

He said: “Justice Binta Nyako must be firm in upholding justice without fear and favour, otherwise she will ridicule herself among her judicial colleagues both internally and within the international community.

“This position is based on the fact that the 15-count amended charges upon which his case is predicated are empty and have no iota of substance whatsoever. The emptiness of this laughable charges have been well marshalled out/comprehensively discussed in the 46-page objection filed by Kanu’s legal team.

“Most importantly is the fact that you cannot build something on nothing and expect it to stand. No trial can be entertained in any court in Nigeria in so far as the abduction of Kanu in Kenya and his extraordinary rendition to Nigeria is still a grave violation of international law, which crime Nigeria government is still guilty of.

“Kanu has never committed any crime and this position is very obvious going by the frivolous 15-count amended charges which has nothing attached to it as evidence.

“What is expected to happen on April 8 is total acquittal and discharge of Kanu, and nothing more.

“Leaders from the South should stop begging the Federal Government to do what will save the already battered image of the country because no court can try or convict him on the face of this flagrant violation of Kanu’s human rights as well as the criminal violation of international humanitarian law and extant treaties forbidding extraordinary rendition, it is impossible and cannot happen.

“Begging the Federal Government may simply give the impression that he is guilty of an offence when he has committed none. The Federal Government should do the needful by either withdrawing the charges on or before April 8 or allow for his unfettered discharge and acquittal.”

