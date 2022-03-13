APC sues Tambuwal, Ortom, Obaseki over defection

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has moved to sue Governors of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, Godwin Obaseki of Edo and Samuel Ortom of over their defection from the party before the 2019 gubernatorial elections.

This is coming after a Federal High Court in Abuja declared Dave Umahi of Ebonyi an illegal occupant of Ebonyi Government House after transferring PDP votes to APC after winning election under the umbrella party in 2019.

APC is also challenging the defection of the former Senate President Bukola Saraki who also defected from the APC to PDP, asking the court to bar him from contesting any elective position in the country for the next 30 years, as punishment for the defection.

Sources say the legal luminaries for the job have since commenced the litigation process and will be in court on Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...