Top Nigerian pastor nabbed with hard drugs

The General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem, has been arrested for drug trafficking.

Spokesman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi, who confirmed this, said Ekwem was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos State, while on his way to a three-week crusade in Nairobi, Kenya.

It is understood that 54 sticks of drugs were wrapped around his body.

He said the youthful and popular preacher, who has his church headquarters in Isuaniocha, Mgbakwu road, Awka, Awka North LGA, Anambra State, and two other branches in Lagos and Abuja, was arrested on Monday 7th March, during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi via Addis Ababa.

“When tested, the 54 sticks proved positive to cannabis. The clergyman confessed during preliminary interview that he packed that quantity of illicit substance on his body to use during his three weeks crusade in Kenya,” Babafemi said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...