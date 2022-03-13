Gov Akeredolu to be awarded ‘Governor of the Year’ in Lagos

Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu would on Thursday, 17th March, 2022 be awarded “2021 Governor of the year” at Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba, Lagos state by popular indigenous language newspaper, YORUBA TOOTO.

At the award ceremony which would be the first of its kind to be organised by a Yoruba newspaper in Nigeria would have Lagos state Governor, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the host, All Progressive Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a special guest of honour, former Ogun state Governors, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel as special guest of honour, founder of Love Of Christ Generation Church (Cherubim & Seraphim) Rev Mother Esther Ajayi as a special guest, speaker, Lagos state house of assembly, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa as a special guest, former NUPENG president, Alhaji Najeem Korodo as a special guest and others.

Also expected at the glamorous event are first class monarchs, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Alake of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo Aremu, Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo, Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ajibade and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Aare Gani Adams while the Editor-In-Chief, Vanguard newspaper, Mr Gbenga Adefaye would be the chief host.

At the award ceremony, an historical Yoruba book titled “YORUBA NI TOOTO 2” which comprises the histories of Abeokuta, Ondo, Akure and Ijebu-Jesha would be unveiled to the public while presidential spokesperson, Mr Femi Adesina would review the book.

Speaking about the event, publisher & editor- in-chief of YORUBA TOOTO newspaper, Mr Kunle Babarinde said “This would be the first time that a Governor would be awarded in the Yoruba language newspaper industry. Gov. Akeredolu has done extremely well for the Yoruba race in the past few years.

“The impact of Gov Akeredolu in the formation of South West Security Network known as Amotekun blew our mind and that of many Yorubas. Also, as the chairman, south west Governor’s forum, Gov Akeredolu has provided an impressive leadership without taking political affiliations into consideration.

“One must not forget his role in the implementation of anti-grazing law as the chairman, southern Nigeria Governor’s forum.

“So, with all these, we believe Arakunrin should be well celebrated on the 17th of March. Also, the historical book to be unveiled would be dedicated to women who have been a source of pride to Yoruba land or who have given birth to children that has been a pride to Yoruba land.

“At the event, a lecture about the progress of Yoruba land without political interference would be delivered by Afenifere chieftain, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo.”

