Havertz strikes late as Chelsea down Newcastle

Kai Havertz scored late on as Chelsea snatched a dramatic 1-0 winner against Newcastle in the first game at Stamford Bridge since Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.

The game looked to be heading towards a goalless draw before the in-form Havertz expertly controlled Jorginho’s long ball forward and fired into the net in the 89th minute.

It was a tough goal to concede for Newcastle who had wanted Havertz to be sent off in the first half for catching Dan Burn in the face with an elbow when jumping, but the German escaped with a booking.

Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron had earlier forced a fine save from home goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with a sweetly-struck 25-yard volley and Burn headed just wide.

Just as had happened in Chelsea’s 3-1 away win over Norwich on Thursday, a small section of fans chanted Abramovich’s name, for a brief period in the second half.

Abramovich has been sanctioned as a part of the government’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, meaning his assets, including Chelsea Football Club, have been frozen.

