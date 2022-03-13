‘A phenomenal hat-trick’ – Shearer hails Ronaldo’s performance

The plaudits have been pouring in for Cristiano Ronaldo after his match-winning hat-trick in Manchester United’s 3-2 triumph over Tottenham Hotspurs Saturday.

Ronaldo, 37, rolled back the years with a sumptuous treble to give United their first win in three games as they reignite their top four pursuit.

Writing for the BBC, former England international Shearer said the Red Devils would be worse-off without the talismanic forward this season.

“He was quite simply the only reason they beat Spurs. His hat-trick was phenomenal and his overall performance was so good, it was staggering,” Shearer wrote.

“It was no surprise to me because he has been doing this for years and years now – he has 59 hat-tricks, which is just ridiculous – but this was some response to his critics and all three of his goals were special in their own way.”

United would be hoping for more of the same when Atletico Madrid visit Old Trafford in the Champions League midweek.

