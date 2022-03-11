Sanwo-Olu denies appointing MC Oluomo Lagos Parks manager

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday debunked reports that he appointed the suspended Lagos Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya a.k.a. MC Oluomo, to manage the state parks and garages.

The NURTW boss was suspended from office on Wednesday over accusation of violence and other disruptive activities.

Not one to back down from a fight, the sanctioned union leader announced on Thursday that the state chapter under his leadership would break away from the body.

Oluomo also called on the state governor to appoint a management committee to manage the operations of Lagos parks.

Nigerians, however, woke up on Friday to behold the news making the rounds that Akinsanya has been named the head of Lagos Transport Parks and Garages Management Committee.

Hours after the report went viral, Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, released a statement to debunk the news via his Twitter page .

“Please disregard post(s) claiming that Gov @jidesanwoolu has appointed suspended Chairman of NURTW, MC Oluomo as GM, Lagos Transport Parks and Garages committee”, he tweeted.

