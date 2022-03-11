I-Represent releases film selection for 2022 [Full List]

The official film selection for the I-Represent International Documentary Film Festival 2022 has been released.

According to a statement by the body, “over 60 films have been carefully selected to screen online and at the festival, venues starting from 17th March 2022 at the Terra Kulture Arena, Lagos.”

Read the statement below:

“We are pleased to announce the official film selection for the 12th edition of I-Represent International Documentary Film Festival 2022.

Over 60 films have been carefully selected to screen online and at the festival, venues starting from 17th March 2022 at the Terra Kulture Arena, Lagos.

Congratulations to all the filmmakers.”

#irep2022 #openingfilm #filmscreening #Unfiltredafricanstories #Festivals #Documentary #Training #Discussions #Conversations

Checkout the full list below…

