Buni, Malami, Emefiele to confer with Buhari in London

The ousted caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni, is due in London to confer with President Muhammadu Buhari, sources say.

It is understood that Buni, who was expected to rush back home on Wednesday from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he went for medical checkup, had a rethink.

“He will now travel to London to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on the situation in the party,” a source said.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN), it was learnt, had arrived in London also to meet with the President.

Another official listed to meet with the President is Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele.

It could not be confirmed last night whether the CBN governor had arrived in the UK capital.

