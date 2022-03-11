Trending Video: How I saw Jesus Physically – Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries International has said he saw Jesus Christ “physically”.

According to Suleman, his experience with Jesus, who died about 2,000 years ago, was buoyed by his desire to “encounter God”.

The controversial Nigerian televangelist was speaking at a recent religious event in Nairobi, Kenya.

“I was a preacher; I was saved for years. But it got to a stage I locked the door, I said I must encounter God. I started fasting, no food, no water, for 11 days. On the twelfth day, I saw Jesus walk into the room. He smiled and begin to talk to me,” Suleman said.

Watch a clip of his claim below.

