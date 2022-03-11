Europe: Balogun, Iheanacho score as Rangers, Leicester secure wins

Leon Balogun was on target for Rangers in their 3-0 win against Red Star Belgrade, in the Europa League round of 16 first leg at Ibrox on Thursday.

Balogun scored in the 51st minute to make it 3-0 after heading in a corner.

Nigerians internationals Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey were also in action with the former going off with 15 minutes left in the game.

James Tavernier opened scoring in 11 minutes before Alfredo Morelos got the second on 15 minutes.

Red Star had a chance to reduce the deficit when they were awarded a penalty but Allan McGregor made a brilliant save to keep the score 2-0.

And in the Europa Conference League, Kelechi Iheanacho netted a late goal as Leicester beat Rennes 2-0 in their first leg round of 16 fixture.

The Super Eagles forward, who came off the bench in the 62nd minute, scored in the third minute in added time with a beautiful curler to seal the win for the Foxes.

Marc Albrighton has given Leicester the lead on the half hour mark.

Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman were also in action for the Foxes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...