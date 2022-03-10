2023: Pressure mounts on Jonathan to run

The Coalition of Nigerian Professionals in Politics (CNPP) has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to come out of his political leave and contest for the office of president come 2023 general elections.

Addressing newsmen, the national coordinator of CNPP, Dr. Ibrahim Baba, said looking at those who have so far indicated interest in contesting for the presidency, none, in CNPP’s estimation, is better qualified than Jonathan for the job description.

The coalition stated that its clarion call on Jonathan is founded on the fact that Nigeria needs a leader who can consolidate on the successes so far recorded in Nigeria’s 22-year democratic journey.

CNPP outlined five reasons to make its case for Jonathan’s presidential candidacy in the forthcoming general polls.

It stated: “During his rule, Jonathan became a victim of circumstances and savage criticism. But he bore it all with equanimity, believing, quite rightly we must say, that when a thousand flowers are allowed to bloom that is when the solutions to the problems of a society can be better found.

“Above all, when the 2015 presidential election was held and Jonathan, the sitting president, was defeated at the polls by a challenger and now incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, he did not hesitate a second to relinquish power to avoid chaos and instability.

“Another of Jonathan’s high prospects is his well-known reputation for accommodating all; his belief in the destiny of his country and his ability to recruit Nigerians both in and outside the country to offer their unstinted service to their fatherland irrespective of social, political and religious creed.”

Jonathan has yet to formally declare interest in the 2023 presidential race, though several groups have clamoured for him to run.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...