Oluwo to wed Emir of Kano’s niece

The Oluwo of Iwo land in Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi is set to marry Firdauz Abdullahi, a niece to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero.

Oluwo in 2019 had announced his separation from his Canadian-born wife, Chanel Chin, “over personal irreconcilable differences.”

The monarch had announced his wedding in an interview with BBC, stating that the date would be made public soon.

The wedding, from a flyer shared on the official Facebook page of the monarch, is set to hold on March 19, 2022, at the residence of Madakin Kano, Yola Quarters in Kano State.

A reception strictly for the ladies follows at the palace of the Emir of Kano, HRH Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

The flyer posted on Facebook on Tuesday, March 8 reads, “History Made: Royalty Meets, Weds Royalty. A great wife, matrimonial material and morally upright princess becoming an empress.

“The glory is not mine alone. It belongs to all of us who trust in our way, an undiluted monarchy that resigns only to God, The Creator. We reference God for everything.”

