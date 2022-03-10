Soldiers killed as bandits attack Kebbi deputy governor

Bandits on Wednesday attacked the convoy of Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Col Yombe Dabai.

Rabiu Kamba, Special Adviser to Kebbi State Governor on Security matters, who confirmed the incident, said the attack occurred when the Deputy Governor ran into a horde of bandits operating in Kanya community.

Kamba told TVC that the bandits were reportedly robbing shops and rustling cattle in the surrounding villages in Danko/Wasagu, including Kanya.

It was learnt that the Deputy Governor, who was traveling with military personnel, tried to intervene and help the villagers and in the process a fierce gun battle ensued.

Mr. Kamba said some of the soldiers attached to the Deputy Governor lost their lives in the battle as the camp of the bandits also suffered heavy casualty.

He added that the Dabai was whisked away from the area without sustaining any injury.

