APC Crisis: 13 Governors threaten to leave party, insist on Buni as Chairman

Thirteen governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are set on a collision course with their remaining counterparts in the party as they insist that Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, must retain his position as chairman of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Con­vention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The governors also threat­ened to abandon the broom party if the decision taken at the National Executive Council (NEC) of APC in 2020 that Buni should head the party until the national convention is held, is not respected by President Mu­hammadu Buhari and other members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

Internal wrangling in the party reached a boiling point on Monday with a faction of APC governors claiming that Presi­dent Buhari has named Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, as Buni’s replacement to head the CECPC.

Daily Independent gathered that the 13 governors, who met in Abuja on Monday night, con­templated leaving the APC for another political party as their future would be uncertain in their current party if what they described as “the ongoing ille­gality” is allowed to stand.

Another option on the ta­ble, which is being seriously weighed by the governors is teaming up with the opposi­tion Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as three of them defected to the APC from PDP.

The governors are report­edly upset with the way their colleagues in the “cabal” are belittling them in the deci­sion-making process of the party having first lost out on the fixing of a date for the par­ty’s national convention and are now facing further humiliation with the attempted imposition of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, as the CE­CPC chairman.

One of the governors from the North-East geopolitical zone protested that “the cabal formed by our other colleagues has suf­focated the life out of APC. The party has been reduced to the equivalent of a drug-dealing gang where decisions are now based on who can manipulate President (Muhammadu) Bu­hari better.

“Even if APC governors were constituted into a kind of electoral college to make deci­sions for the party, which is not the case, there is no way seven is greater than thirteen. When you have only seven governors forcing their decision on thir­teen governors of equal juris­diction then you know there is a problem.

“So, what we are saying is that we are ready for them. We are not saying that Mai Mala Buni should not stop being the chairman of CECPC, but our point is that there must be due process. There is a proper way to go about it, not some charac­ter sneaking to the president to snitch in the dark of the night and then come out throwing the president’s name around.

“If they want us to fall out with them as fellow APC gov­ernors then we are ready. But this thing about being dictato­rial must stop. It is a democra­cy, and the APC must run as a democracy. Or else there is no example we are showing any­body as leaders”, the aggrieved governor who spoke anony­mously said.

Meanwhile, the 13 gover­nors had their various Attor­neys-General write legal opin­ions on the illegality of what happened at the party’s secre­tariat on Monday.

Governor Bello has main­tained that he was only acting as chairman, since Buni was yet to return from his Dubai medical leave.

But with the inauguration of state chapters’ chairmen and reception of zoning committee report by Bello on Monday, pun­dits pointed to the fact that he was playing a script written by the seven governors, on behalf of Buhari.

