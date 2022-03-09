TCN explains nationwide power outage

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the current load shedding and outage being experienced nationwide is as a result of low power generation by the Generation Companies (GenCos).

A statement on Tuesday by the spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah explained that TCN can only transmit the quantum of power provided by GenCos through the national grid to distribution load centres.

Mbah said TCN does not generate electricity and can only transport cumulative generation from all the generation companies nationwide to distribution load centres.

Clarifying that the distribution companies are responsible for end-users consumption, the official said TCN only allocates power to distribution companies based on the percentage approved by NERC.

Mbah said the cumulative generation nationwide is low, disclosing that GenCos have attributed it to poor gas supply, fault in generating units of generating companies, scheduled and unscheduled maintenance.

Currently, fourteen gas-powered generating stations were either not generating at all or had limited generation at various times within the period.

Also, Jebba Hydro and Shiroro Power Generating Stations were either out or had limited generation, causing additional loss of 232MW from the grid.

The statement added that except cumulative power generation increases considerably for TCN to transmit, the government firm would continue to load shed.

The company, however, assured of efficient allocation of the total load generated by power generating stations into the grid.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...