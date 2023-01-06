Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

61 thugs arrested, weapons recovered after APC Kano rally

News

The Kano State Police Command says it has arrested at least 61 suspected political thugs in the State in a bid to rid the State of all forms of criminality during political campaigns.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa.

According to the statement, the arrest was made on Wednesday hours after the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, held its mega presidential campaign rally in the State.

The PPRO said the arrest followed a directive of the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali-Baba, who earlier declared war on political thugs to ensure peaceful election process in the coming months.

“The suspects were arrested on Jan. 4, during political campaign clearance operations conducted during a political activity at Sani Abacha Stadium Kano,” he said

He said items recovered from the suspects include 33 knives, eight cutlasses, four scissors, a parcel and 117 wraps of suspected Indian hemp.

Other items include three bottles of Suck and Die, 500 Exol Tablets and bunch of charms.

Latest

News

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un unveils daughter in hint at extending family rule

0
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s presentation of his...
News

Nothing can stop us now – Okupe on LP victory

0
The erstwhile Director General of the Labour Party, LP,...
Sports

Chelsea and Italy legend, Gianluca Vialli dies at 58

0
Former Chelsea striker and manager Gianluca Vialli has died...
News

INEC begins PVC distribution at wards

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again commenced...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un unveils daughter in hint at extending family rule

0
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s presentation of his...
News

Nothing can stop us now – Okupe on LP victory

0
The erstwhile Director General of the Labour Party, LP,...
Sports

Chelsea and Italy legend, Gianluca Vialli dies at 58

0
Former Chelsea striker and manager Gianluca Vialli has died...
News

INEC begins PVC distribution at wards

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again commenced...
News

Buhari to attend Tinubu’s campaign in 10 states – Presidency

0
In its bid to ensure victory for the All...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un unveils daughter in hint at extending family rule

Emmanuel Offor -
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s presentation of his young daughter at recent public events is likely an attempt to show his people that...
Read more

Nothing can stop us now – Okupe on LP victory

Emmanuel Offor -
The erstwhile Director General of the Labour Party, LP, Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, has said nothing will stop the “Obidient” movement. Okupe’s statement was...
Read more

Chelsea and Italy legend, Gianluca Vialli dies at 58

Emmanuel Offor -
Former Chelsea striker and manager Gianluca Vialli has died at the age 58. The Italy international was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017. In April...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: