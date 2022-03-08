Breaking: PDP nominates Igariwey as Umahi’s replacement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nominated Iduma Enwo Igariwey as replacement for Governor David Umahi.

The PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who disclosed this on Tuesday, said the party’s action is in compliance with the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which sacked Umahi and his deputy Kelechi Igwe following their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ayu added that Mr. Fred Udeogu has also been nominated as deputy governor.

The decision comes after Umahi said he would not vacate the seat as the courts had no powers to remove him.

The embattled governor is expected to appeal the ruling.

