Champions League: Guardiola slams ‘stupid’ Manchester player

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has said he is still angry with “stupid” Kyle Walker over his three-game ban in the Champions League.

Guardiola is facing a defensive crisis, with Walker, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Nathan Ake all out of the last 16-second leg tie against Sporting Lisbon.

City is 5-0 up from the first leg of the tie, but Guardiola remains furious with Walker, who will serve the second of the three-game suspension, following his red card against RB Leipzig.

Walker was sent off for kicking Andre Silva while making little or no attempt to play the ball during their final group game.

UEFA adjudged the foul to be an “assault” and extended the England defender’s punishment to three games.

“He deserved the three-game ban. When a player does a stupid thing, he deserves to be banned for three games.

“I’m not so kind to Kyle in this kind of action. I’m still so angry with him.

“It’s not necessary to discuss with him, he knows it. Kyle is so important for us, you saw the game he played against [Manchester] United?

“But in Leipzig, when we had already qualified, 80 minutes in and he made this kind of action? He deserves the three games. The club appealed, but I did not agree,” Guardiola said.

