Court lacks power to remove me – Umahi reacts to removal

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has reacted to the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja that declared his seat and that of his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe, vacant.

Governor Umahi said Justice Inyang Ekwo lacks the power to remove him from office and has put the judiciary on trial.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had approached the court, asking for Umahi’s removal after he defected from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November 2020.

Citing section 221 of the constitution, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the PDP to immediately send names of replacements to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) so that fresh elections can be conducted.

Justice Ekwo also ordered INEC to cease from recognising Umahi and Igwe as the governor and deputy governor of the Ebonyi State.

Delivering judgement in the case, the presiding judge, Justice ordered the governor and his deputy to vacate office, adding that their defection was illegal, null and unconstitutional.

Umahi is expected to appeal the ruling.

