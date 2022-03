The women at risk international foundation, WARIF, has stepped up its campaign for women’s rights across the globe.

On the occasion of the International Women’s Day 2022, WARIF is focusing on all forms of gender-based violence and discriminations against women and girls.

The body has decided to go further to not just call attention to abuse, but also to educate victims on how to spot the signs of abuse.

Watch a clip of the campaign below.

#BreakTheBias against gender based violence

