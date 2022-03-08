Oil prices reach 14-year high over Russia ban talks

Oil prices jumped on Monday to their highest levels since 2008 as the United States and European allies considered banning Russian oil imports.

Brent rose $5.1, or 4.3%, to settle at $123.21 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose $3.72, or 3.2%, to settle at $119.40 a barrel. During the session, both benchmarks hit the highest since July 2008 with Brent hitting $139.13 a barrel and WTI $130.50.

Global oil prices have spiked about 60% since the start of 2022, raising concerns about global economic growth and stagflation. China, the world’s No. 2 economy, is targeting slower growth of 5.5% this year.

On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States and European allies were exploring banning imports of Russian oil. The White House on Monday said President Joe Biden has not made a decision on a ban on Russian oil imports.

Oil prices could climb to over $300 per barrel if the United States and European Union ban imports of oil from Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

“We consider $125 per barrel, our near-term forecast for Brent crude oil, as a soft cap for prices, although prices could rise even higher should disruptions worsen or continue for a longer period,” UBS commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

A prolonged war in Ukraine could push Brent above $150 per barrel, he said.

Analysts at Bank of America said if most of Russia’s oil exports were cut off, there could be a shortfall of 5 million barrels per day (bpd) or larger than that, pushing prices as high as $200.

Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products combined, with exports of around 7 million bpd, or 7% of global supply.

