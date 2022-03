Armed herdsmen on Monday killed no fewer than 20 people, including children and women at Tor-Damisa community, Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State.

An unspecified number of people were also injured in the attack while the hoodlums set fire on houses in the early morning raid.

The spokesman for the state police command, Usman Abubakar, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said the number of casualties in the attack has not been ascertained.

