Police seal event centre, arrest two as celebrant distributes petrol as souvenirs [Video]

The Lagos State Government on Saturday sealed Havilah Event Centre in Victoria Island where kegs of PMS, also known as petrol, were given to guests as souvenirs.

The Lagos State Safety Commission and Rapid Response Squad sealed the centre, saying the practice contravened “Public and Safety Rules”.

This was even as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, ordered for the arrest of the culprits involved in the dangerous act.

The CP’s actions followed a viral videos on the social media in which some individuals and organisers of an event were seen giving out kegs containing petrol as souvenirs.

One of the videos showed a man siphoning the petrol with the aid of a hose from a 25 litre keg into smaller ones that are 10 litres.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement said: “Although the event centre where the distribution of the souvenirs took place has been located and subsequently sealed, the CP in addition has ordered the arrest of all persons involved in this regrettable and reprehensible act.”

The kegs of fuel was said to have been shared at the installation ceremony of Pearl Chidinma Ogbulu as Erelu Okin of Orile Kemta.

Described as Chief Dr, the Erelu Okin has apologised for her action.

She wrote on her Instagram handle: “My intent was just to show appreciation to my guests for turning up at my event at these hard times.

“I have paused to reflect and truly apologise and I thank you all for your understanding and criticisms.”

See video below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...