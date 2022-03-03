Timaya arrested for hit-and-run incident

Music star Timaya has been arrested following an alleged hit and run incident.

An Instagram user @Whyte_26 Osinubi Omowumi on Wednesday accused the Cold Outside singer of ramming his car into her sister after she challenged him for damaging her car.

Posting a video of her sister laying on a hospital bed bleeding from her face with an injury to her leg, Omowunmi accused the singer of hitting her sister and driving off.

She wrote, “She is in the hospital now in serious pain, and the funniest part is me messaging him to do the needful, but this wicked fellow blocked me after reading my messages.”

While Timaya failed to respond to the allegations, instead he wrote, “Me no get no bad Mind for Nobody ”

In an update to the story, video evidence showed the singer explaining what had occurred to Police officers at his home on Thursday, after which he was whisked away.

