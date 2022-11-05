6 men arrested for stripping woman

Six men have been arrested over their alleged involvement in stripping a woman in Agunese, Affam-Mmaku Autonomous Community in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Southeast Nigeria.

The 57-year-old woman was stripped before her husband and family members and paraded round the village for daring to pick snails around a shrine in the village.

In a viral video of the woman on the social media, a mob beat her up and stripped her, tied palm fronts round her waste and neck before parading her round the village.

Her abusers, led by one Stan Okoro also forced the woman to carry the basket of the snails on her head while parading the entire community naked.

According to reports, attempt by her husband and brothers-in-law to rescue the woman attracted severe bodily injuries, forcing them to stop and watch while the woman was being paraded naked.

In the aftermath of the outrage that greeted the incident, the six main culprits have been arrested by the operatives of Enugu State police command.

In a statement by the spokesman of the command, Daniel Ndukwe (DSP), the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, who condemned the act of torture, described it as dehumanising and degrading treatments.

Ammani, who ordered the State CID Enugu to conduct a full-scale investigation into the matter, said such acts would not be tolerated by the command.

The statement read, “The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, *CP Ahmed Ammani, fdc*, has ordered the State CID Enugu to conduct a full-scale investigation into the viral case of alleged stripping naked of a woman (names withheld) at Agunese, Afam-Mmaku in Awgu Local Government Area, by some youths of the community numbering over twenty (20), on 27/10/2022, over the allegation that she desecrated their shrine by picking snails therein.

“Consequently, six (6) male suspects have been arrested, including one Okoro Stan aged 46, alleged to have led others in perpetrating the act of beating and parading the said victim round the community.

“Others include: Jonathan Nwangene aged 43, Maduabuchi Madueke aged 34, Obioma Nwangene aged 39, Anikene Samuel aged 24 and Chukwuebuka Agu aged 32.

“In addition, frantic investigative efforts are ongoing to arrest others at large.

“Meanwhile, ongoing investigation into the case has shown that the suspects also beat up and caused bodily injuries on the victim’s husband and brother, when they attempted to stop them from carrying out the act.”

