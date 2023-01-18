6 killed in cartel-like execution in US

Four generations of one family were killed in what is described as a “cartel-like execution” at a California residence known to police for drug-related activity.

A 16-year-old mother, her 10-month old son and the baby’s grandmother and great-grandmother were among the victims, police and family say.

The home in Goshen, population 3,000, had been raided by police last week.

Police say they are seeking two known suspects in the “targeted massacre”.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux did not provide the names of the suspects, saying that it was due to the possibility that the killers were watching in order to avoid capture, but revealed that much was already known to authorities about the tragedy.

Police had searched the residence just last week and found stashes of marijuana and methamphetamines.

Six people died in the shooting on Monday. Three people survived.

“None of this was by accident,” Mr Boudreaux said. “It was deliberate, intentional and horrific.”

