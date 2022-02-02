6 abducted as gunmen storm ASUU Chief’s home

Yet to be identified gunmen have attacked the residence of the ASUU Chairman of the Federal University of Gusau (FUGUS), Mr Abdurrahman Adamu.

It is understood that six persons were kidnapped during the attack on the ASUU chairman’s home in Damba Quarters, an outskirt of Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

A staff of the institution and close relative of the ASUU leader told ChannelsTV that the gunmen stormed Adamu’s house in the early hours of Wednesday and abducted five persons in his home.

The kidnappers also abducted a neighbor, who is also a staff in the bursary department of the university.

The source added that the ASUU chairman did not sleep in that house on Tuesday night, and as such, he was not present when the raid took place.

Those abducted in the ASUU chairman’s house include his younger brother, a niece, a nephew, and two of his wives’ younger sisters.

“Five of them and one Abbas Umar who is his neighbour and also a staff of Bursary Department, Federal University Gusau,” the source disclosed.

While affirming that his relatives had been kidnapped, Adamu said the kidnappers were yet to contact him or any family member to demand a ransom.

