5G deployment to trigger disruptions in flights, air cargo

United States aviation groups are warning that the deployment of 5G mobile networks in the country could result in disruption to flights, including delays to air cargo shipments.

The Aviation 5G Coalition, an industry consortium representing airlines, manufacturers and associations, said that AT&T and Verizon will activate their C-Band 5G on January 5, 2022.

Investigations reveal that the group is not against the use of 5G but claimed that transmissions in the “C-Band” could interfere with radar altimeters when deployed close to airports.

In response, the FAA has issued an order prohibiting many flight operations related to poor weather landings when C-Band 5G networks are within a certain range of airports.

“Airlines operate safely in these conditions today but will be prohibited from operating in them if C-Band 5G is transmitted near the airport,” the group said.

Potential impacts include: delayed and cancelled passenger flights; delayed air cargo shipments; significant schedule disruptions; and inability for first responders, military, and law enforcement to fly helicopter missions.

The group has tabled its own set of counter proposals that it hopes will offset the concerns, including creating a “guard band” for another layer of protection.

“Within the nearly 40 countries operating 5G in the C-Band today, there is not a single report of 5G causing harmful interference with air traffic of any kind,” said Meredith Attwell Baker, president and chief executive of CTIA.

“The FAA and the aviation industry appear to be looking to halt 5G deployment in the United States altogether, due in part to a report that we consider to be riddled with bad science and bad engineering.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...